Sophia 'Bob' Nielsen holds a beer in front of mountains
Source: Instagram/@sophiarosebud

Sophia 'Bob' Nielsen Overcame Personal Tragedy To Join the Crew on 'Deadliest Catch'

One of the newest 'Deadliest Catch' crew members tragically lost both of her parents at a young age — let's meet Sophia 'Bob' Nielsen.

Apr. 18 2023, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

She's only 23 years old, but Sophia 'Bob' Nielsen is already making waves as one of the newest members of the Deadliest Catch crew.

So how did she get into the art of crab fishing? Why does she ask people to call her Bob?

Sophia overcame a great personal tragedy in her life before she joined Deadliest Catch. What happened to Sophia?

Here's everything we know.

Sophia 'Bob' Nielsen holds a large dead fish with both of her hands
Source: Instagram/@sophiarosebud
Who is Sophia 'Bob' Nielsen, one of the new crew members on 'Deadliest Catch' Season 19?

A third-generation fisherwoman, Sophia joins the crew of Deadliest Catch for the landmark 19th season. She's determined to keep her family's legacy alive, per an official press release from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sophia tragically lost both of her parents, and she yearns to learn all she can about the intricacies of deep sea fishing, so she can take over as captain of her parents' beloved boat, the F/V Victory.

Sophia is also pretty active on Instagram (you can follow her @sophiarosebud). It's not clear why Sophia likes to be called Bob (she even states in her Instagram bio, 'Please call me Bob'), but given how cheerful the newest Deadliest Catch star appears on her Instagram page, it just seems to be in tune with her fun-loving spirit.

What happened to Sophia's parents?

It's not clear what happened to Sophia's parents (the press release notes that she lost them both 'in quick succession'). She might go into more detail about her family during episodes of Deadliest Catch.

Based on Sophia's Instagram posts, it's very obvious how much she adores her older brother, her boyfriend, and her best friends.

Sophia is also dedicated to the art of fishing – on Season 19 of Deadliest Catch, she's also considered a captain in training. Not bad for a 23-year-old.

Sophia is also a total dog person, posting about how much she adores dogs on her Instagram.

When do new episodes of 'Deadliest Catch' Season 19 air each week?

Fans of Deadliest Catch get a two-for-one deal with the Season 19 premiere on April 18— there will be two hours of Deadliest Catch content on the Discovery Channel starting at 8 p.m. EST.

The episodes will also be available to stream simultaneously on Discovery Plus if you don't have cable.

Following the two-hour Season 19 premiere, one new episode of Deadliest Catch Season 19 will air every Tuesday night on Discovery at 8 p.m. EST and on the Discovery Plus app.

We can't wait to see Sophia work hard to achieve her goal of becoming captain. (Or should we say, Captain Bob?)

