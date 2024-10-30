Who Is Sophie Turner Dating? Here's Who Captured Her Heart After Her Divorce

When it comes to falling in love, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner doesn't do anything by half measures. She seems to win the hearts of some of the world's most elite. Ultimately it's no surprise, given the fact that Sophie has a wonderful personality and charming smile.

Ever since news broke that she was divorcing her high-profile husband, Joe Jonas, people have been wondering what was next in the realm of romance. And there's an update in that department: Sophie is dating someone new. Here's what we know about him.

Source: Instagram / @sophiet Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share a moment shortly before their public split

Sophie Turner is dating Peregrine Pearson.

Sophie and Joe started dating after they met in 2016, and their love grew quickly. They welcomed a child together in 2021, and a second child in 2022. Unfortunately, things went south and they divorced in late 2023. Since then, there has been a lot of public back-and-forth.

As a result of the public heartbreak she has endured, fans of Sophie have longed for her to find someone to make her life better and become her partner. And their wishes have come to fruition: Sophie is seriously dating someone new. His name is Peregrine Pearson, and he's famous in his own right.

In a recent sweet Instagram post, Sophie wished Peregrine a happy birthday and shared images of the two of them on their travels. She captioned the montage, "Happy Birthday my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving." Fans quickly dashed to the comments to point out how happy they were that she had found someone new, and some even took potshots at Joe. This prompted Sophie to return to the post and comment, "Hey guys, I would love if there was no hate toward ANYONE in these comment sections. Love you."

Here's what we know about Peregrine Pearson.

So who is Peregrine Pearson? He and Sophie have been publicly linked for about a year now after they were first snapped in an impromptu make-out session on the streets of Paris in late 2023. But it's not just his ties to Sophie that give Peregrine his fame.

Turns out he's the honored son of one of England's most wealthy and influential families, and the young aristocrat has the kind of wealth that makes the average person's eyes water.

Peregrine's father is a Viscount, and he is poised to inherit the family's devastatingly impressive media empire and multiple businesses. Yet his breathtaking wealth doesn't mean he's unmindful of his privilege.