While he's been in the public eye for well over a decade, most of the news about Soulja Boy has focused on the music that he creates. More recently, though, news broke that he was about to become a father for the first time. Naturally, many wanted to know who the mother of his child was, and whether the two had been together for any length of time.Who is Soulja Boy's baby mama?After posting a gender reveal video on Instagram in late March, surprising fans who know that he doesn't post much personal news on his social media. Following the video, many wanted to track down Soulja Boy's baby mama, and TMZ was eventually able to do exactly that, although they were only able to find her first name, Jackie. Jackie has hardly ever been featured on Soulja Boy's social media, so details about her were fairly scarce.Jackie does have an Instagram account of her own with approximately 15,000 followers, and she appears to be connected to other people in the entertainment industry. According to her Instagram bio, she works as a celebrity hairstylist, and she specializes in dreads, braids, extensions, twists, wigs, and color. In fact, a large portion of her Instagram is dedicated to showing off her work.In January of this year, she showed off braids that she had done for rapper French Montana, and she's also worked with the Weeknd on prosthetics for one of his looks and helped style one of Angelina Jolie's children . Her Instagram also suggests that she's close friends with singer Brandy Norwood, and not because she styles her hair. In fact, Jackie has even credited other stylists with Brandy's look in photos they post together.Soulja Boy's long-time girlfriend Aliyah Hayes was blindsided by the pregnancy.Although Soulja Boy is clearly planning to have a baby with Jackie, his long-time girlfriend was left out of the loop. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Aliyah Hayes said that she found out about Jackie's pregnancy at the same time as everyone else. \n\n"I found out with the rest of the world and I thought we were best friends. We were lovers, we've known each other for a decade," she said in the interview.Aliyah said that she and Soulja Boy have been in an on and off relationship for more than a decade, and that they had recently discussed having kids and getting married. \n\n"When I saw it, I was devastated, I dropped my phone. My heart dropped into my stomach, I fell over and started crying because I was heartbroken," Aliyah said of the gender reveal video.In the aftermath of the revelations, Aliyah said that she is reevaluating the state of her relationship with Soulja Boy. She said that she still loves him, but needs time to heal. Given the fact that he's having a baby with another woman and didn't even tell her, it seems like Soulja Boy's relationship with Aliyah may not be as healthy as she would like it to be.