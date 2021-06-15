Bow Wow and Soulja Boy Have a Long-Running Beef That May Soon Get a New Chapter

A new chapter is being written in the relationship between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy . Although no date has been announced, Soulja Boy has said that the two of them will be competing in a Verzuz battle this summer. Verzuz has yet to officially announce the battle, but if it does happen, it'll be a fitting next step in the relationship between the two rappers, which has oscillated between friendship and bitter acrimony.

What is the beef between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy?

The relationship between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy started with a collaboration between the two of them on the song "Marco Polo" in 2008, but their relationship got hostile before long. Several months after that track dropped, Soulja Boy released a video in which he blamed Nas for the death of hip-hop, saying that Nas's album "Hip-Hop Is Dead" contributed to the death of the genre.

That comment clearly rubbed Bow Wow the wrong way, as he released a freestyle track over Jay-Z's "Friend or Foe" in 2009 in which he responded to Soulja Boy's comments about Nas. “I’d never disrespect Nas, I’m not Soulja Boy," Bow Wow rapped on the track. Although the mention of Soulja Boy was brief, it was apparently enough to kick off a feud between the two of them that lasted for years.

The beef continued to heat up from there, with Soulja Boy posting a video in which he challenged Bow Wow to a race, and Bow Wow responding with a video in which he dissed Soulja Boy, saying that he had been making money since before Soulja Boy was born. After the two posted provocative racing videos with one another, they released actual diss tracks which addressed their feud even more explicitly.

Just days after their racing videos hit YouTube, Soulja Boy posted a track called "F--k Bow Wow" in which he chants that lyric repeatedly in the song's chorus. Soulja also raps that the Lamborghini Bow Wow used in his racing video was rented, and calls him a "b---h." Bow Wow responded just a few days later with the track "What I Think About You", a diss track in which he comes after Soulja's career, saying that he owes everything to Bow Wow.