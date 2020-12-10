The Fate of Season 3 of 'Southern Charm New Orleans' Is Still up in the Air

In April 2017, Bravo announced that it would expand the Southern Charm franchise and introduce a brand new title, Southern Charm New Orleans.

Much like the original version, the new reality TV show took viewers behind the scenes, capturing the drama-filled day-to-day life of a group of socialites. But instead of the Charleston-based crew, it focused on New Orleans locals like Reagan Charleston and Tamica Lee. The last episode of the show aired in August 2019. So, was it canceled?