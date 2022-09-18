Trying To Make Those Sped-Up Audios You've Seen On TikTok? Here's How

The app does require a video or photo but dually note that it's only for background and won't be a part of the Tiktok video. After choosing the video or photo, CapCut will go to the editing zone. If you selected a video, an option that reads "mute clip audio" will be present. Below the video or photo is the "add audio" button.

Once that's selected, more options will appear at the bottom—choose the "sounds" selection. You can search for the desired audio, but CapCut won't likely have it.