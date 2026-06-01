Spencer Pratt's Odds of Winning the L.A. Mayor Election Might be Surprising "I don't need anyone's endorsement but mothers'. That's who's getting me elected." By Chrissy Bobic Updated June 1 2026, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@spencerpratt

When former reality TV star Spencer Pratt announced his bid for the mayor of Los Angeles, Calif., some people thought he was joking. They even compared his campaign to that of Donald Trump's first campaign as someone with no experience in politics. This is the same guy who promoted his wife Heidi Montag's album after the 2025 California wildfires, and the same guy who spent a small fortune on crystals for his own personal benefit.

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But now, people want to know what Spencer Pratt's odds of winning the election are. His campaign put him against the incumbent mayor, Karen Bass, and L.A. city council member Nithya Raman. The primary election was scheduled for June 2, 2026, with election day slated for Nov. 3, 2026, five months later. So, when it's all said and done, what are Pratt's odds of winning against the more experienced local politicians?

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What are the odds of Spencer Pratt winning the election in L.A.?

According to Federal News Network, the odds of Pratt winning the mayoral election aren't totally out of the realm of possibilities for him. In late May 2026, the outlet put Pratt at a 23% chance of winning. Bass, at the time, had a 60% chance of winning, while Raman was reportedly at 15%. Because Raman has more experience than Pratt, those numbers could certainly be worse, all things considered.

The former reality TV villain from The Hills also seems to take the entire thing pretty seriously, considering his background being in entertainment rather than politics in any way. When he spoke to NBC News about the possibility of getting Trump to publicly endorse him, he wasn't wild about it. "I don't need anyone's endorsement but mothers'," Pratt said. "That's who's getting me elected."

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Does Spencer Pratt have a chance to win?

Because of Pratt's campaign and his frequent interviews and campaign videos that he has released, he does seem to have a chance to not only win the primaries but also get to the November 2026 ballot. When celebrity trainer and podcast host Jillian Michaels spoke with NewsNation about famous L.A. residents' thoughts on Pratt running for mayor, she admitted that there is "real excitement" about Pratt.

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And, it seems, there are some L.A. celebrities who are ready to vote for Pratt. Perez Hilton commented "Mayor Pratt" on one of Pratt's Instagram posts about the election. Kristin Cavallari also endorsed Pratt for mayor during an April 2026 episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari.

Early polling showed possible results for Spencer Pratt's mayoral race.