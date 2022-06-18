You Might Be Surprised by the Many 'Spiderhead' Filming Locations

The latest Netflix original movie Spiderhead is a science fiction thriller film directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. Kosinski is no stranger to science fiction, having directed both Tron: Legacy and Oblivion. Although Spiderhead takes place in an experimental penitentiary, viewers might be surprised to know that the filming locations were varied for added spectacle.

Here's what you need to know about the Spiderhead filming locations and whether the film was based on a book.