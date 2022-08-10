'Splatoon 3' Will Get Two Years of Free Updates and a DLC

There are only a few weeks left until Splatoon 3 is released for the Nintendo Switch -- but the company has already revealed that the game will receive plenty of new content long after its release date.

During a Nintendo Direct presentation in August, it was revealed that not only will there be free content updates following the title's release, but there will also be a paid DLC coming to the game at a later date. Here's what we know about the DLC so far.