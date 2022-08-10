'Splatoon 3' Is Coming, Followed by All New Amiibos! When They Release and What They Do
It's almost time to be a kid again or a squid again with the release of Splatoon 3. The latest installment of the zany paint-shooting turf war video game series comes jam-packed with all new Splatfest Battles, new modes, and a new main hub called Splatsville where players can participate in the single-player campaign.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Nintendo Switch release without the announcement of all new Amiibo figurines. Splatoon 3 has fans covered there.
During an August 2022 Nintendo Direct conference focused exclusively on Splatoon 3, Nintendo confirmed that the game will feature Amiibo compatibility. What's more, completely new Splatoon 3 Amiibo will also be released. Here's everything you need to know about the new Amiibo figurines!
Here are all the details on the new 'Splatoon 3' Amiibos.
The Splatoon franchise is best known for its online third-person shooter gameplay in which teams of Inklings and Octolings wield colored ink weaponry. The goal for each team is to cover the playing field with as much of their color ink as they can. The team with the most ink covering the field by the end of a match wins.
Splatoon 3 expands on the usual formula with new weapons, new characters, and new game modes that can include up to three teams in a single match.
Longtime Splatoon fans will also be excited to know that the game features Amiibo compatibility. In case you aren't aware, Amiibo are collectable figurines that can be scanned onto a Nintendo Switch game to unlock in-game bonuses and functions. They also make really good desk decorations!
For Splatoon 3 players, you can scan all preexisting Splatoon Amiibo figures to unlock exclusive gear and save outfits for your character to swap into.
And naturally, the launch of Splatoon 3 will be followed by the release of all new Amiibo! Players can pick up figurines based on the new Inkling and Octoling designs, as well as an Amiibo based on the Smallfry enemies in the series.
Unfortunately, you're gonna have to be a little patient, as the new Amiibo won't be released right when the game launches. The Splatoon 3 Amiibo figures are currently scheduled to be released during the Holiday 2022 season, but there has been no confirmed date as of yet.
Still, there's plenty to be excited about in the world of Splatoon 3. There are plenty of new weapons, characters, and game modes that will allow Inklings and Octolings to get messier than ever. There will also be a 12-hour Splatfest demo starting on Aug. 27 for players who want to check out the game early.
Splatoon 3 will release on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9.