'Splatoon 3' Is Coming, Followed by All New Amiibos! When They Release and What They Do

It's almost time to be a kid again or a squid again with the release of Splatoon 3. The latest installment of the zany paint-shooting turf war video game series comes jam-packed with all new Splatfest Battles, new modes, and a new main hub called Splatsville where players can participate in the single-player campaign.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Nintendo Switch release without the announcement of all new Amiibo figurines. Splatoon 3 has fans covered there.