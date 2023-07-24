Home > Viral News > Trending This Man Surprised His Wife With a Hilariously Horrible Haircut From Sports Clips This man got a terrible haircut from Sports Clips that left the internet in stitches. Here's how his wife reacted to his bad hair day! By Pretty Honore Jul. 24 2023, Published 7:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@drewpow

If you think you’re having a bad hair day, just check out the terrible haircut that TikTok user Drew Pow got from his neighborhood Sports Clips. Drew (who goes by @drewpow on TikTok) went into Sports Clips for a haircut and came out with a memory he’d never forget — especially since his before-and-after video made its rounds on social media. Here’s the skinny on the clip that has the internet in tears.

This man got a hilariously horrible haircut from Sports Clips that went viral!

In mid-July of 2023, Drew filmed his wife Victoria’s reaction to his new haircut and posted it on social media. The video, which has racked up more than 11 million views as of this writing, didn’t disappoint.

Drew stopped before he went into the barbershop to get one last video of his “Justin Bieber mullet thing” before he cut it off. According to Drew, his haircut was a gift to his wife, who he said “secretly” it.

Seconds later, the video cuts to the aftermath of his trip to Sports Clips. And the results were a hot mess. “Can we ban Sports Clips from existing,” he asked, rocking off a bowl cut that was slayed to the gawds.

Later in the video, he asked his wife to cover her eyes for a surprise. Needless to say, she was speechless at what she saw. “What the hell is that,” she asked incredulously as he tried to explain the mishap at the barbershop.

Victoria pointed out that it was pretty terrible timing for the fashion faux pas, given their baby’s gender reveal was only a week away. Drew’s wife laughed so hard at his haircut that it brought her to tears — whether it was hilarity or horror has yet to be determined.

In the comments, others echoed Victoria’s sentiments. One user chimed in: "I’m crying. Honestly, when he showed his hair it was worse [than] I could have imagined.”

Another user offered this sage piece of advice: “Barber and mechanic. Find a good one and stick with them [for] the rest of your life!” Someone else guessed that he probably “said thank you, looks good, and walked out,” and it turns out, they were right!

In a follow-up video, Drew explained what really happened on that fateful day. “I feel bad because the dude was so nice they gave me my haircut. I told him like [a] little bit off the back,” he recalled.

According to him, Victoria’s actually a pretty good barber, which made him regret going to Sports Clips that day even more. “I just paid $40 To get my hair chopped,” Drew went on.