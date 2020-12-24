Some Ariana Grande Fans Received a Super Exclusive Gift

Some Spotify users received a link to claim their very own Ariana Stan Card by snail mail! Only Ariana Grande ’s top fans had the opportunity to claim their own Spotify Stan Card , and even then, only a limited number of people actually received a physical card in the mail (and boy, they are shiny). The stan card highlights the Spotify user’s top three albums and top three tracks by Ariana Grande.

Other users wanted the chance to share their top threes from Ariana, so Spotify tweeted a digital version of the #AriStanCard to share on their own social media pages. So now, users all over the internet and Ariana fans everywhere are sharing their own top three songs and top three albums. Not only that, but people have started making Spotify stan cards for their own favorite artists too!

The Stan Cards were a new kind of “Spotify Wrapped” in silver packaging. Within that, there’s a big card with “Ariana Grande” printed in wavy silver letters, and it says, “Thanks for being a stan!” on the back, encouraging sharing on social media with #AriStanCards. The card itself has their top three Ariana albums and tracks inked on, so it was made specifically for each Spotify stan that received their card.

y’all my #AriStanCards card from @Spotify came the same day i got to finally see #excusemeiloveyou ??? it’s the little blessings getting me through this particular holiday season. i love u @ArianaGrande sm🖤🥰 pic.twitter.com/fZzK4GPwfR

Only Ariana Grande’s top fans received an email from Spotify to claim their very own Ariana Stan Card , and from there it was claimed pretty quickly by a limited number of people. Ariana is popular not only for her crazy singing talent, but also her devoted fan base, or Ariana stans. Ariana is a queen of social media, so her Stan cards pull together her social media savvy and prolific musicality.

Some people have been making Spotify Stan Cards for other artists.

Spotify inspired their users with their Ariana Stan Cards to make Stan Cards for their own favorite artists. Twitter user @GIVINGMECHILLS, who runs a Selena Gomez fan account on Twitter, made a bunch of Stan Cards for other artists. They made a Miley Stan Card, with the hashtag #MileyStanCards. She of course made one for Selena Gomez too, the #SelStanCards.

She also made Stan Cards for Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and Nicki Minaj, and all the Stan Cards have gotten pretty good traction on her profile. It’s really fun for us all to share who we stan and what we stan about them, so on the heels of the 2020 Spotify Wrapped, it makes sense we’d all want to share a bit more about our Spotify listening history.

