Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game Are You "Dying" to Compete on 'Squid Game: The Challenge'? We Have Some Good News After the success of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game,’ the platform decided to lean into reality with ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’ Is it casting for Season 2? By Jamie Lerner Nov. 17 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Following the success of Squid Game, Netflix introduces Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality spin-off with the largest-ever cast of 456 contestants competing for a record-breaking $4.56 million prize.

While Season 1 premieres on Nov. 22, 2023, Netflix has already opened casting for future seasons.

Despite initial concerns about the show's safety, Netflix assures that Squid Game: The Challenge is not as deadly as the original series.

Article continues below advertisement

The world was forever changed after Squid Game was released on Netflix. Not only did we learn that we could watch an entire series in another language, but we also craved a real-life competition to make an insane amount of money, even if it would be deadly. Luckily, Netflix has delivered with Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality show based on the eponymous South Korean series.

The spin-off reality show will feature 456 contestants, the largest of any reality cast in history. They will compete for $4.56 million, the biggest reality television prize in history. However, it would be immoral to create an actual deadly competition, so this version simply tests “how far contestants will go to win.” Season 1 premieres on Nov. 22, 2023, on Netflix, but is casting open for Season 2?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Netflix has opened casting for future seasons of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’

While casting for Season 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge has already closed, Netflix has said, “You can express interest in potential future seasons” by registering on their Squid Game casting website. They’re accepting applications from people all over the world, with U.S. and U.K.-specific applications.

Article continues below advertisement

To be eligible, applicants must be over 21 years of age, hold a valid passport, and be able to travel. Applicants can't be employed (currently or formerly) by or related to anyone employed by Netflix or the All3 Media Group. Like most reality casting applications, you also need to make a video to show off who you are and why you want to be on the show.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Squid Game: The Challenge asks for just a one-minute video with four specific points to hit: who they are, why they want to be on the show, what their game plan will be, and what they would do with the cash prize if they win. The website also instructs applicants to film their video in landscape mode, film somewhere quiet and well-lit, don't use a filter, and try to keep the video under one minute.

They also ask for a recent photo with no hats or sunglasses so that they can get a good idea of what applicants look like. By registering with Netflix, applicants are also allowing Netflix to reach out to them about other potential reality opportunities, which could range from shows like Too Hot to Handle to Outlast.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ isn't as deadly as the original series.

And don’t worry, you probably won’t die on the reality version of Squid Game. Even still, there were reports of danger during the first season of filming. Reports came out that ambulances were called to the set during filming, but Netflix stated that they were only for mild medical conditions. Britain’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) examined the set and found nothing to worry about.

Article continues below advertisement

I feel like Netflix releasing Squid Games: The Challenge seems a liiiiittle but like they missed the point of the show — Bailey Drouant (@BDrouant) November 9, 2023