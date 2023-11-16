Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game Find out When You Can Watch New Episodes of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' 'Squid Game: The Challenge' is hitting Netflix in November 2023, so take a look below to find out when you can watch the remaining episodes. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 16 2023, Published 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality competition series based on the South Korean show Squid Game.

The ten-episode series sees 456 players compete to win a cash prize of $4.56 million.

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres on Wednesday, November 22.

Prepare to trade your comfy couch for a front-row seat to excitement! Brace yourself for Squid Game: The Challenge, where the highly successful South Korean series transforms into the biggest reality competition on the planet. It's not just a show; it's a rollercoaster of thrills and spills waiting for you.

As game time approaches, let's take the time to learn more about Squid Game: The Challenge. For starters, what is the episode release schedule? When can fans watch new episodes? Keep scrolling to find out!

Source: Netflix

What is the episode release schedule for 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

Like other Netflix original reality shows, Squid Game: The Challenge will release episodes in batches rather than all at once. And for those wondering, the highly anticipated reality competition series will consist of 10 episodes.

So, with the first five episodes releasing on Wednesday, November 22, the next batch will hit the streaming service on November 29, followed by what is sure to be a nail-biting finale around a week later.

Ahead of its series premiere, Netflix released the episode titles: Episode 1: "Red Light, Green Light"

Episode 2: "The Man with the Umbrella"

Episode 3: 'War"

Episode 4: "Nowhere to Hide"

Episode 5: "Trick or Treat"

Episode 6: "Goodbye"

Episode 7: "Friend or Foe"

Episode 8: 'One Step Closer"

Episode 9: "Circle of Trust"

Episode 10: "One Lucky Day"

'Squid Game: The Challenge' sees 456 players compete for $4.56 million.

Hold onto your hats because here's the scoop: Squid Game: The Challenge throws 456 contenders into the game, all gunning for a mind-blowing $4.56 million jackpot! It's a grand prize like no other, and though the stakes aren't life or death, they're still higher than your wildest dreams.

Source: Netflix