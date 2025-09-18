Stardust Racers Death at Epic Universe Raises Questions About the Ride The ride remains closed until further notice. By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 18 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@universalorlando

Universal’s Epic Universe was created to set a new standard for theme parks, blending groundbreaking technology with record-setting attractions. Among its crown jewels is Stardust Racers, a dueling roller coaster that opened on May 22, 2025, promising high speeds and a futuristic design that quickly made it a fan favorite.

But after a tragic incident, many are now asking about the Stardust Racers death at Epic Universe. Reports confirmed that a rider became unresponsive and later died after boarding the roller coaster, shifting attention from its thrills to questions about safety. Here's what we know.

The Stardust Racers death at Epic Universe happened after a guest became unresponsive.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his thirties was found unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers on Sept. 17, 2025. Off-duty deputies who were already at the park responded to the scene, and the guest was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials said it remains very early in the investigation, and no cause of death has been confirmed.

A local news station, WESH, shared a statement from a Universal Orlando spokesperson after the incident. “The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed.”

The incident occurred at a time when Stardust Racers was being marketed as one of Epic Universe’s signature rides. Featuring two side-by-side dueling tracks, the coaster includes two high-powered launches, one reaching speeds of 62 miles per hour, and a towering height of 133 feet with 5,000 feet of track. Its futuristic design quickly made it a centerpiece of the new amusement park, amplifying the shock of a tragedy so soon after opening.

Stardust Racers was tested extensively before the ride opened to the public.

Universal has stressed that safety is central, with rides inspected daily and thoroughly tested before opening. Stardust Racers had to run 80 straight hours without issue before it was cleared to open. The park warns that the coaster’s launches, inversions, and drops may pose risks for guests with heart conditions, high blood pressure, recent surgeries, or pregnancy. Riders must be at least four feet tall, store loose items, and clear a metal detector before boarding.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident is under review, with support from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the agency responsible for inspecting amusement rides in the state. Investigators will look at both medical and mechanical factors, though no issues with the coaster’s operation have been reported so far.