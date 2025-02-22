'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell's Wife Cassandra Has Played Alongside One of His Biggest Roles "It was amazing being on set with my wife and I'm very proud of her." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 22 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to DC Comics, few television series have taken off quite like Arrow. The series, which follows billionaire playboy character Oliver Queen through his evolution to gritty hero Arrow, captured a huge fan following with actor Stephen Amell as its lead.

Article continues below advertisement

But for Stephen, the set of Arrow isn't just a workspace. In fact, a very important element from his home life has joined him in front of the camera. That would be his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, who starred alongside Stephen in his iconic DC role. Here's what we know about his wife and the sweet family they've started together.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Stephen Amell's wife, Cassandra.

Stephen and Cassandra met in 2011, according to UsWeekly. The duo met shortly after Stephen called it quits with his first wife, Carolyn Lawrence, in 2010. Cassandra and Stephen married in secret in 2012, then renewed their vows in December 2013 in front of a larger crowd.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Maverick, in 2013. Things weren't always smooth sailing for the duo. They had a public altercation in 2021, but seemingly patched things up and welcomed their son Bowen in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Like Stephen, Cassandra is an actor. She even appeared alongside Stephen on the set of Arrow as she portrayed the role of Nora Fries when the series was reprised. In a 2018 FanFest interview, Stephen called working with his wife, "very exciting." He added, "It was amazing being on set with my wife and I'm very proud of her" (per The Netline).

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen and Cassandra have a beautiful little family together, including two kids.

Before marrying Stephen and taking off as an actor, Cassandra worked as a model. But these days, she and Stephen seem to be working on a different sort of project: parenthood.

With Maverick and Bowen to keep up with, the Amells are clearly busy. On social media, Stephen has shared pictures of himself doting on his wife and kids, proudly taking Bowen to a hockey game at one point to "check off a few of [his] Canadian dad prerequisites."

Article continues below advertisement

On Cassandra's social media, you'll find more of the same, albeit from a different perspective. She also shares photos and videos of their family out and about, showcasing their grand adventures and the fun they apparently get up to.

Article continues below advertisement