Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Has Been Married to a Few High-Profile Men

Ever since the world found out about Donald Trump having an extramarital affair with Stormy Daniels, the adult film star has continuously been in the news cycle. The public learned that the two did the deed sometime in 2006 and she allegedly received hush money — $130,000 to be exact — to keep the tryst on the low.

Since the cat has been out of the bag for some time, folks have become quite intrigued with the adult film star and director — from her lifestyle to her romantic life. Interestingly, it appears that Stormy has had quite a wild ride in the relationship department. So, who is Stormy Daniels’s current husband? What about her exes? Here’s everything that we know.

Stormy Daniels and Barrett Blade

Stormy Daniels is currently married to fellow adult film actor Barrett Blade.

In a Dec. 28, 2022, Instagram post, Stormy revealed that she jumped the broom with fellow adult film actor Barrett Blade. This is her fourth and current marriage. “When you marry your best friend, life is always going to be good … even on the days it’s hard,” Stormy captioned the photo of the pair posing together. “Thank you @barrettblade777 for giving me my dream home, life, and family (the diamonds and amazing sex are awesome, too!).”

At this time, it isn't known when the pair first started dating. However, the New York Post reports that the pair first met in 1998 at a bar. Barrett first made an appearance on Stormy’s Instagram page in February 2022. As of this writing, the pair are still joined at the hip and appear to be deeply in love.

Stormy Daniels and Glendon Crain

Stormy Daniels previously tied the knot with adult film star Glendon Crain.

Before Stormy and Barrett became a couple, the adult film star and entrepreneur had another short-lived marriage, which was her third marriage. Stormy married adult film actor and musician Glendon Crain, aka Brendon Miller, in 2015, per The Guardian. Unfortunately, the marriage couldn’t go the distance and the pair went their separate ways in 2018 after Glendon filed for divorce.

In documents obtained by the outlet, Glendon cited “adultery” as grounds for the divorce. Glendon also sought sole custody of their daughter, Caden. However, TMZ later shared that the former couple was awarded joint custody.

Source: Getty Images

Stormy Daniels was also married to art director Mike Moz.

Stormy married her second husband, Mike Moz, in 2007. Per The Daily Beast, Stormy and Mike had a toxic marriage. In 2009, Stormy was arrested and charged with simple battery after a dispute with Mike.

In the arrest report obtained by the outlet, Officer Steven A. Smith of the Tampa Police Department noted that Stormy hit Mike “several times in the head with her hand,” although there weren't any visible injuries. Apparently, the dispute started as a “verbal argument” and became physical. Luckily, the charges were ultimately dismissed in August 2009. The pair eventually split in 2009.

Source: Getty Images

Stormy first jumped the broom with actor and director Pat Myne.