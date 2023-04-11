If You're Looking for 'Stranger Danger' on Netflix, You're Not Gonna Find It

Real '80s kids will remember a horrifying PSA about kidnapping that was shortened to "stranger danger." That phrase evokes images of unmarked white vans roaming the streets, offering kids candy in order to snatch them up. During a time when riding one's bike until the street lights came on was the norm, children were also taught to never talk to strangers. It makes sense that a film would capitalize on the unfounded fear of the unknown.

Recently, a clip from a movie titled Stranger Danger was making the rounds on social media. Rumor has it the film is available to stream on Netflix; however, no one has been able to find it. Why can't folks find Stranger Danger on Netflix? Grab some candy and let's find out what's up with this mysterious movie.

What's the deal with 'Stranger Danger' and why isn't it on Netflix?

One place we always hit up for Netflix-related news is the Netflix UK/IE TikTok. It has become a trusted source for previewing Netflix titles, which is where the Stranger Danger clip landed. In it, a couple with their baby stops by a woman's house because according to the wife, this was her childhood home. The lady who lives there now invites them in to look around so the wife can take a walk down memory lane. That's so nice! Or is it?

Based on the clip title, you know there is a bad guy here but it's unclear who it will be. Naturally, the baby is meant to throw people off. Viewers are left wondering if the couple kidnapped the child. Equally as suspicious is the willingness of this woman to invite people she doesn't know into her home. Who will turn on who?

As the wife regales the homeowner with a story about her youth involving the backyard deck, we see a flash of confusion pass over the woman's face. "I don't understand," says the woman. "The deck — Frank and I had that built five years ago." With that misstep, we learn it's the couple who can't be trusted. Suddenly the husband appears behind the woman, quickly strangling her. This movie looks wild — but it's actually not on Netflix because it isn't a movie.

The "stranger danger" clip is actually from a Netflix series called 'The Night Agent.'

If you want to know more about the Stranger Danger clip, you'll have to watch the Netflix series The Night Agent, which is currently streaming. Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the show is a "sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller."

It centers on a "low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office," per Netflix.

The "Stranger Danger" clip happens in Episode 1, so even if you're not feeling the series, you'll get more background on this scene pretty quickly. Although the show has done so well it's already been renewed for a second season, author Matthew Quirk never wrote a sequel featuring these characters. But the writers' room for The Night Agent is already hard at work fleshing out a Season 2, said showrunner Shawn Ryan to TVLine.