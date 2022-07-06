Visit the Upside Down in Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Immersive Experience
Have you always dreamed of visiting Hawkins, the quaint town constantly plagued by paranormal events in Netflix’s Stranger Things? The rural Indiana location may not be on everybody’s radar as a vacation spot, but thanks to Netflix’s new Stranger Things: The Experience, you can enjoy some of the supernatural terrors from the show in three cities around the world.
But just how can you get yourself to this parallel universe where it’s always the 1980s? Keep reading for everything you need to know to join the gang on their strange adventures.
What is 'Stranger Things: The Experience'?
Stranger Things: The Experience is an immersive adventure in which fans have to help Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, Max, Erica, and Eleven fix a lab experiment gone awry. The premise of the night is that visitors have signed up for a sleep study at Hawkins National Laboratory, the suspicious research center in the show that performs experiments on monsters and children.
Once they arrive, attendees are asked questions about their worst nightmares before being ushered into a closed room. Inside the room, fans quickly realize that there’s been some sort of malfunction at the lab and that they’re surrounded by Demogorgons.
The mission of the evening changes. You now have to use your powers to help Max, Eleven, and the rest of the gang take on the supernatural monsters and survive the journey into the Upside Down.
At the end of the one-hour quest, fans are rewarded with a shopping experience where they can pick up cool merchandise and enjoy photo-ops in the Byers’ living room, at Scoops Ahoy, the Palace Arcade, and with a Demogorgon.
From the description of the evening, you may think that Stranger Things: The Experience is mostly for kids, but you’d be wrong. Of course, the experience is kid-friendly, but for older fans, there’s also a fully-stocked bar, along with nostalgic arcade games, and pizza.
How can you go to 'Stranger Things: The Experience'?
In order to get yourself to Stranger Things: The Experience, you will have to be located in one of the three cities where Netflix is hosting the event. If you're in London, New York, or San Francisco, you can head over to the website and select your city.
Then, you’ll be redirected to a ticketing page where you can select your preferred date and time. Standard tickets run at $58 per person and $44 if you’re between the ages of 5 to 7. The show is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up, but all minors are welcome with a parent or guardian.
Each ticket allows admission into the immersive experience as well as “an '80s-style medley of locations and fan-favorite moments with merchandise, food and drinks, photo ops, interactive performers, and more surprises!” There are also VIP tickets available, which include “a complimentary drink, a special Stranger Things gift, and front-of-the-line treatment.”
The immersive experience starts on July 6, 2022 and is open Wednesday through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as on weekends, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.