Fans Think Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' Shed Some Light on El's Parents — Who Is Her Dad?

A couple of things were revealed to viewers via the show. One is that El's mom had some psychic abilities of her own. The other is that El was taken from her mother when she was born. No one believes Terry when she tried to tell them El was stolen. Regardless, it would appear that El's powers come from Terry and possibly the experiments conducted on Terry while she was pregnant with El. She did not inherit them from Henry/Vecna/1 who is definitely not her father. It's the opposite of Star Wars!