Sumit Doesn't Want To Live the "Retired Lifestyle" With Jenny on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
We never thought we'd see the day when a 90 Day Fiancé cast member would actually want to work outside of milking their reality TV fame for all its worth. But in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit wants a job. He's open about no longer wanting to live wife Jenny's "retired lifestyle," which includes spending every waking moment together and living out their days with just each other for company.
The latter isn't a bad thing, but Sumit was disowned by his family for marrying the much older Jenny. And without a job to get out of the house, Sumit spends all of his free time (which is all of his time) with his wife.
Now, in Season 7, Sumit wants a job to do something more with his life. And although Jenny worries that he may lean on a new job to get away from her, he's standing his ground.
What is Sumit's job on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
When Jenny and Sumit met years before they were ever on a 90 Day Fiancé show, he worked in a call center. At the time, he passed the time at work by catfishing women on Facebook. In the end, catfishing aside, he and Jenny fell for each other. And in recent years, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sumit hasn't had a steady job.
Now, however, they both bring in money in multiple ways. When a fan commented on one of Jenny's Facebook posts asking how she and Sumit make a living, Jenny replied that they have an online business and Sumit also works as a cook.
So apparently, Sumit's desire to work in his friend's restaurant and remain in the business, as described on the show, paves the way for his current career.
"We came back from our honeymoon a few days ago," Sumit says during a Season 7 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? "I'm not interested at all in living a retired lifestyle like Jenny. She feels like she's getting social security and that's good enough money for her. But I want to do more."
Jenny hopes to convince Sumit to move to the U.S.
With Sumit's relationship with his family still in shambles, mostly because he married a woman who is 30 years his senior, Jenny urges her new husband to consider moving to the U.S. Part of the reason they remained in India so long is because of Sumit's closeness to his family, primarily his parents.
But they disapprove of his marriage to Jenny. And once they learn of the couple's marriage in Season 7, they officially cut Sumit out from their lives. While Jenny wants to move back to the U.S. to get a fresh start and seek new opportunities for herself and Sumit, he isn't so sure he's ready to go.
For him, leaving his home country means officially choosing a side between his wife and his family. And he isn't ready to give up on them yet.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.