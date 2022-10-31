Sumit Doesn't Want To Live the "Retired Lifestyle" With Jenny on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

The latter isn't a bad thing, but Sumit was disowned by his family for marrying the much older Jenny. And without a job to get out of the house, Sumit spends all of his free time (which is all of his time) with his wife.

Now, in Season 7, Sumit wants a job to do something more with his life. And although Jenny worries that he may lean on a new job to get away from her, he's standing his ground.