West Wilson Admits Beta Blockers Are Behind His Calm 'Summer House' Reunion Demeanor "I've never seen two people just so absolutely dead inside." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 10 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Summer House Season 10 reunion came and went, but the conversation is still lingering around the emotional takeaways from the show, or should we say the lack thereof. Case in point was a less emotional West Wilson, who appeared unusually calm while sitting among his ex, Ciara Miller, and his new love interest, Amanda Batula, a situation that would make anyone else feel uneasy and probably a little anxious. But not West.

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In fact, he was so calm that even reunion host Andy Cohen had to ask, "No offense, are you on, like, a bunch of beta blockers or what? I'm just curious what's going on." West seemingly confirmed he had taken the prescription medication. But Ciara wasn't buying it. She later took to Threads to address the beta blocker comment, explaining that they "don't remove emotion," even if he had taken them. There's more to the story, so let's get into it.

What's the deal with the ‘Summer House’ reunion beta blocker talk?

Source: Bravo

During the Summer House Season 10 reunion, West Wilson was a little too calm for comfort, given all that had transpired between him and Ciara Miller, his ex, and Amanda Batula, his new love interest. Between his blank stares and apparent lack of emotion, Andy Cohen had to ask West if he had taken beta blockers.

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West began explaining that he was "trying to stay composed as much as possible," but proceeded to admit to Andy, "I took a beta blocker." He added, "No offense, but I'm not sobbing in this moment. This matters to me. But this is my friend." While that might have sounded like a logical explanation for his lack of emotion to those less familiar with beta blockers, Ciara later took to Threads with a different, more medical take, because yes, Ciara is a trained registered nurse.

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She explained that it wasn't the beta blockers that caused West to appear emotionless while controversial topics were being discussed. Instead, she implied there was something else at play, and folks didn’t waste any time spelling it out in the comments of her post.

Ciara Miller shuts down the beta blocker explanation for West Wilson's lack of emotion on ‘Summer House’ reunion.

While West attempted to justify his lack of emotion during the Season 10 reunion, given all that had transpired, and it was a lot between his breakup with Ciara and his decision to secretly start dating Amanda, Ciara wasn't buying it.

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After West claimed that he had taken a beta blocker, Ciara took to Threads shortly after the reunion aired, writing, "Just a medical note: beta blockers DON’T remove emotion. They work by blocking adrenaline from binding to beta receptors in your heart, blood vessels, and muscles (the receptors responsible for the physical symptoms of anxiety like increased heart rate, raised blood pressure, and trembling)."

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She added, "The EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE remains, but the physical stress response can’t fully activate. It’s like putting your 'fight or flight' symptoms on DND…. enough with the beta blocker bulls--t."