After a Dramatic 'Summer House' Scandal, Here's Where KJ and West's Friendship Stands "I don't know when I'm ever gonna talk to West again." By Risa Weber Published June 4 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Summer House Season 10. There's always drama on Summer House, but the Hamptons crew has had an especially tumultuous year. Although fans had been taking bets on whether Amanda Batula and Kyle Cook's marriage was going to last, few would have guessed that it would end in the way that it did.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of March 2026, Amanda and new-ish cast member West Wilson went Instagram-official with a new relationship. Everyone seemed shocked, none more than Amanda's close friend, Ciara Miller, who previously dated West. Shockwaves reverberated throughout the group, and many relationships became strained. Many fans are wondering where West and KJ Dillard stand now.

Source: Instagram / @westling.conrad @kellyjustindillard

Article continues below advertisement

Are KJ and West from 'Summer House' still friends?

KJ and West were good friends before they went on the show, and after a tense Part One of the Summer House Season 10 reunion, many fans are wondering whether they are still close. KJ understandably felt betrayed when he found out that West had been lying to him and the entire house all season.

Article continues below advertisement

KJ explained where he stands on Carl Radke's podcast, "More Life With Carl Radke." When Carl asked whether KJ got any closure from the first part of the reunion, KJ said, "I just feel like West was just very, I don't know, he didn't show much emotion."

Carl echoed KJ's sentiment and said that he sat next to Amanda and West and didn't feel emotion coming from either of them. "I was sitting next to them. I didn't feel what I think you should feel as a result of a girl you said you would do anything to protect," Carl said.

Article continues below advertisement

KJ later said, "I don't know when I'm ever gonna talk to West again, if I talk to him again." He said that he tries to give people grace, but it seems that West just isn't learning from his mistakes. He said, "I keep seeing stuff and hearing stuff. And I'm just like, bro, what is going on? Like, are you actually sorry?"

Article continues below advertisement

KJ explained that he has trouble trusting male friends because his father would apologize for his mistakes, but go on to make those same mistakes again. He said that growing up with a single mom, he would grow close with father figures only to have them disappear. This makes West's betrayal all the more heartbreaking.

Article continues below advertisement

"During the summer, when I found that friend group, where it was like damn, like everyone respects one another, we're here for one another. We're not gonna break each other's trust. I really believed it. And that's why it hurt me so much when West did what he did because I'm like, bro, you lied straight to all of our faces," KJ told Carl.

To make matters worse, West also flirted with KJ's girlfriend, Dara, per Us Weekly. In a social post showing a video of the moment, KJ wrote, "My bros would never hit on my girl behind my back ... bro code."

Article continues below advertisement