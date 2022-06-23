10 Memes That Only People Who Sunburn Will Understand

To my pale posse, I regret to inform you that it is summertime. Yes, summertime. Our enemy, the sun, now has more power than it has had in months. It's here to burn and roast you like the fair-skinned flake you truly are. Darn you, big ball of fire.

By now, you've probably incorporated large hats, parasols, and sunglasses into your summer wardrobe. You've also probably spent hours rubbing high levels of SPF into your skin (and may or may not have gotten some in your eyes and screamed a little).