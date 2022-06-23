10 Memes That Only People Who Sunburn Will Understand
To my pale posse, I regret to inform you that it is summertime. Yes, summertime. Our enemy, the sun, now has more power than it has had in months. It's here to burn and roast you like the fair-skinned flake you truly are. Darn you, big ball of fire.
By now, you've probably incorporated large hats, parasols, and sunglasses into your summer wardrobe. You've also probably spent hours rubbing high levels of SPF into your skin (and may or may not have gotten some in your eyes and screamed a little).
You have your technique. You know what to do to keep yourself safe. Fabulous. And while I'm sure we can all agree that wearing sunscreen definitely works, it can feel like a chore to keep applying it regularly.
Listen, here: If all-day events in the sun make you nervous and you are counting down the days until fall, we feel you and we see you. We also have some memes that we think you'll like more than shady trees. Keep scrolling for some memes that your friends who tan naturally will never understand.
When he's hot and knows how to take care himself.
Ladies, if he's wearing sunscreen, that's a green flag.
You know the drill.
Haters will make fun of you for putting sunscreen on when it's cloudy out. But only the real ones know that a few clouds won't deter the sun from doing its thing.
Coffee and SPF, please!
The only thing wrong with this meme is that she's not drinking iced coffee.
Too real.
The sun may feel nice on your unprotected face at times, but it's only temporary. That feeling is fleeting, as once that burn sets in, you will regret everything.
Ain't that the truth!
Not Kanye spitting straight facts! The sun may pick favorites, but at the end of the day, it damages everyone's skin. Word on the street is that Kanye actually hates the sun more than he hates Pete Davidson.
Real-life footage of us before going to the beach.
All seasoned sunscreen users know that you have to put a little elbow grease when rubbing it in.
Too real.
We've all made the rookie mistake of trying to put sunscreen on our backs and totally failed.
Sometimes you dress for yourself. Other times you dress for the sun.
If you've ever worn extra clothing to cover your skin and avoid the sun, you are not alone, my friend.
Major flex.
Nice try, sun! We just put SPF 110 on!
Sensual.
It's time to face the facts. Tinder matches come and go, but sunscreen will always want to be all over your body.