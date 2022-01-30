Want to Win $100K on ‘Supermarket Sweep’? Better Brush Up on the Gameplay

Whoever wins the Big Sweep advances to the $100,000 Super Sweep. Leslie puts 90 seconds on the clock, and then the winning team tries to find the five products indicated by five clues. If they get only one of the five products, they win $5,000. If they get two, the prize is $10,000. With three, they take home $25,000. With four, they land $50,000. And if they find all five, they get all $100,000.

Good luck to all you Supermarket Sweep shoppers out there!