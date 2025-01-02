SZA's Ex-Fiancé Is Rumored to Be Scott Sasso, but Who Is He? In case you didn't know, singer SZA was once engaged. Yes, really! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 2 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There are plenty of things SZA is an open book about — like the plastic surgery she's proud of and the procedures she regrets. But when it comes to her love life? That's a whole different story. The "Saturn" singer is especially private about her dating life, but in December 2024, she sparked some curiosity after reposting another user's post to her Instagram story which read, "Me going back to my roots cause my attitude needs to take a back seat for me to find a man."

Could this be a hint that SZA’s single and ready to mingle? Speaking of love, did you know SZA was once engaged? Yep, during a 2023 Rolling Stone interview, she revealed she was with a guy for over a decade, and the two were even engaged. The internet has been buzzing ever since, and after some serious digging, many think her ex-fiancé is a man named Scott Sasso. But who is he? Let's get into it.

Who is SZA's ex fiancé? People think it's Scott Sasso.

During her 2023 Rolling Stone interview, SZA opened up about her former flame — and fiancé. She revealed that the two had become "unengaged" about five or six years ago but had been together for about 11 years, with five of those years being engaged.

The interviewee speculated that they had started dating in high school, to which SZA confirmed, saying, "I was fresh from high school." While she didn’t reveal the identity of her ex-fiancé, she did confirm he was a fashion designer who isn’t very active on social media. That’s all it took for internet sleuths to connect the dots and speculate that SZA’s ex might be Scott Sasso.

Although there’s been no official confirmation of SZA and Scott's engagement, the speculation is strong, so let’s dive into who he is. Scott Sasso is the founder of 10.Deep, a streetwear brand worn by celebrities like A$AP Rocky and pro skaters.

His Instagram bio, which matches the description SZA gave, is set to private and has around 4,000 followers. It also hints that he sold the brand, as it reads "Former Founder of 10.Deep." The brand was featured in over 300 retail stores, according to a 2014 Vice article, and has garnered more than 266,000 followers on Instagram. Though the brand hasn't posted on Instagram since 2022, its website is still selling clothing.

Scott Sasso attended Vassar College.

It seems the inspiration for the brand 10.Deep came to Scott while attending Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The idea hit him "on a complete whim," according to Vice. He doodled the name on a sheet of notebook paper, which later graced the wall of his dorm room before becoming a widely known and followed brand.