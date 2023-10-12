Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Tabitha Swatosh Seemingly Denies She Broke up With Michael Sanzone on TikTok Fans are worried Tabitha Swatosh and Michael Sanzone broke up after their recent TikTok activities. However, one of Tabs' posts suggests their doing OK! By Elizabeth Randolph Oct. 12 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tabithaswatosh/@sanzone

The Gist: TikTok influencers Tabitha Swatosh and Michael Sanzone began dating in October 2022.

Tabitha and Michael sparked concerns that they've broken up

Tabitha has seemingly confirmed she and Michael are still together.

Viral influencer Tabitha Swatosh doesn’t mind sharing her relationships on her TikTok and additional social media platforms. In October 2022, she introduced her millions of followers to a new man in her life — Michael Sanzone. Tab and Michael often share their date nights, TikTok challenges, and other musings on their respective channels,@tabithaswatosh and @sanzone.

As fans have watched their relationship unfold, many have become invested in both of them as individuals in addition to their cuteness as a couple. While many following Tabitha and Michael have felt their connection was kismet, the couple raised a few eyebrows when they posted cryptic TikToks on their respective accounts. Since then, many fear the pair broke up after a year of dating. So, did Tabitha and Michael break up? Here’s what to know!

Did Tabitha Swatosh and Michael Sanzone break up? Not so fast...

Rumors began swirling that trouble was in the air for Tabs and Michael in October 2023. On Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, Tabitha posted a video of her mouthing the lyrics to Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” featuring Kimbra, covered by KissSounds. The song — which ruled the entire summer of 2012 — is a breakup anthem and has painful lyrics, such as the one Tabs uttered in her post.

“Now and then I think of all the times you screwed me over,” Tabs mouths on camera. “But had me believing it was always something that I'd done.”

One day after Tabitha posted her TikTok, Michael took to his account and shared the same part of the Gotye song, looked at the camera, and said “OK,” during the “screwed me over” portion of the song. He then seemingly took offense to the “had me believing it was always something that I'd done,” suggesting that he didn’t do anything to start the couple’s alleged problems.

Once Tabitha and Michael shared their posts, several fans begged the couple to confirm they hadn’t joined other influencer couples in Splitsville. Underneath both of their videos, they received many “say it ain’t so” remarks from fans.

“If they broke up I don't believe in love anymore,” one user wrote on Tabs’ post.

“SAY SIKE RIGHT NOW I SWEAR,” another told the YouTuber.

“I literally just saw Tabs' video…what is happening 😭,” a fan asked Michael on his TikTok.

Fortunately, fans didn’t have to wait too long for Tabitha and Michael to address their breakup suspicions. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2023, Tabs shared a TikTok of herself trying the “red nail theory,” a trend that had been popularized on TikTok. In her video, Tabitha explained she heard that red nails “reel men in” and decided to try it on her “boyfriend.”