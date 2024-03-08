Home > Viral News > Influencers Who Is TikTok Star Tara Yummy Dating After Splitting From Another Influencer? "Don’t let other people’s opinions control your day-to-day life." Tara Yummy doesn't care if people can related to being friends with an ex. By Melissa Willets Mar. 8 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

With over 6 million TikTok followers, and over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, Tara Yummy's life is clearly of interest to many, many people. One aspect of the creator and comedian's life that folks have curiosity about is who she's dating currently.

Is Tara single right now? Is the influencer seeing anyone? Here's what we know about Tara's dating life, as well as her relationship history, which just so happened to include another huge social media star.

Source: Getty Images

So, is Tara Yummy dating anyone right now?

According to sources, the YouTube creator is single after ending a long relationship. More on that in a moment. First, according to a Valentine's Day video that Tara shared in February 2024, she is still on good terms with her ex, and even house-sits for him.

That said, following a high-profile breakup in August 2023, Tara seems to be embracing life without a guy by her side at the moment, and even visited a rage room for Valentine's Day!

Source: Getty Images

Tara Yummy's dating history includes a long-term relationship with Jake Webber.

Tara was previously paired up with Jake Webber, whose sphere of influence online includes over 3 million YouTube followers, 1.8 million Instagram followers, and 4.9 million TikTok followers.

The couple started dating in 2019, but ended things by the summer of 2023. The breakup was seemingly mutual. While their romance may be over, Tara and Jake still often create content together across multiple platforms, and laugh off people's over-analyzation of their complicated relationship.

Whether you can relate to being friends with an ex, well, Tara doesn't really care all that much. As she told Naluda Magazine in May 2023 about what she's learned in the business so far, "Don’t let other people’s opinions control your day-to-day life."

Meanwhile, Jake is rumored to possibly be dating Trisha Paytas, but other rumblings suggest he is also single like Tara. Back to Jake and Tara ending things: They seemingly took the high road and even shared a video explaining their split.

In the lengthy share, which was filmed while the exes ate "a lot of pizza," Jake was clearly a bit more composed than Tara, who looked a little shell shocked and sad. About why they went their separate ways, Jake said, "It was what was best for the both of us." For her part, through tears, Tara added they wish they'd met later in life.

Could the breakup have had to do with the fact that Jake talks way more than Tara? Just speculating. In any event, clearly both parties have moved on and are doing just fine.

What's next for Tara Yummy?