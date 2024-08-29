Tarek El Moussa Gives a Special Shout-Out to Botox on His Birthday

For celebs, it can't be easy knowing that your face is going to appear in HD on millions of people's screens. Every pore, every blemish, every wrinkle can probably be dissected as your giant mug takes up the TV. Does it matter? Not really. But that doesn't mean TV stars don't think about it. Makeup and lighting can probably only do so much. In fact, you could argue that it's a good thing if people pay close attention to your appearance on screen. After all, a viewer who noticed something on HGTV star Tarek El Moussa's neck ended up saving his life.

Article continues below advertisement

That's right, a nurse who was watching Flip or Flop back in 2013 saw a lump on Tarek's neck and reached out to producers to let them know that Tarek should consider getting it checked out. Turns out, Tarek unknowingly had thyroid cancer. Today, thankfully, Tarek is doing great. He celebrated his 43rd birthday in August 2024, and — since we're talking about appearances — we couldn't help but notice what he said in his birthday Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek El Moussa gave a shout-out to Botox on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Aug. 28 (which was actually several days after his Aug. 21 birthday), Tarek posted a picture of himself seated alongside his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, and used the caption to wax poetic about the wisdom and paradox of aging as one nears the autumn season of life ... Just kidding — he thanked his Botox!

"OMG I still can’t believe I’m 43!!! Huge shoutout to whoever created Botox! 🤣🤣🤣," Tarek wrote. He added: "So… I celebrated my birthday in Tampa last weekend with the boss lady and incredible friends! The trip was the perfect blend of business and pleasure – exactly what we needed! From sunny adventures to unforgettable moments, it was a birthday to remember. Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes!! I appreciate all of you ❤️"

Article continues below advertisement