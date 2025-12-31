Donald Trump Targets Kennedy Family Hours After Tatiana Schlossberg’s Death Tatiana Schlossberg faced her health diagnosis head-on. What happened online after her death shocked many. By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 31 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Environmental journalist and author Tatiana Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, died Dec. 30 at 35 after battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Her family confirmed the news in a statement shared by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Foundation.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” the family’s message read, signed by her husband George Moran, their children, and her immediate family members, including her mother, Caroline Kennedy. Not long after the announcement, President Donald Trump launched a fresh social media attack on the Kennedy family.

Source: YouTube/GBH Forum Network

Donald Trump continued his attacks on the Kennedy family.

Just hours after news of Tatiana’s death broke, Trump reposted a series of screenshots on Truth Social criticizing the Kennedys without acknowledging her passing. “The Kennedy Family have LONG neglected the Kennedy Center, btw," one message read. “They don’t raise money for it. They never show up. And the only Kennedy who has been there recently is a member of Trump’s cabinet.” "The Trumps have always been supporters of the arts. The Kennedys are supporters of the Kennedys," read another post.

The screenshots focused on the Kennedy Center, the Washington performing-arts complex built as a memorial to JFK. The institution has faced controversy this month after the White House said its board voted to rename it the “Trump-Kennedy Center.” Trump’s posts followed weeks of pushback from Kennedy family members and board officials, many of whom disputed how the decision unfolded.

Tatiana’s brother, Jack Schlossberg, said organizers muted microphones during the conference call where the vote took place. Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex officio board member, said she was also muted and prevented from voicing opposition. “For the record. This was not unanimous,” Joyce posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship.”

Tatiana Schlossberg shared details of her life before she died.

In November, Tatiana revealed that she was dying in a first-person essay published by The New Yorker. She wrote that doctors discovered her AML diagnosis shortly after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024. She described the moment as shocking and disorienting. “I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant,” she wrote. “I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew.”

She detailed the intensity of her treatment, which included chemotherapy and transplants. Tatiana also explained that her cancer carried a rare genetic feature known as Inversion 3, found in only a small percentage of AML cases.