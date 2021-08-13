Taylor Spellman Isn't Married yet, but That Might Change Soon

One Week to Sell's Taylor Spellman has had a pretty successful career. According to her website, she's one of NYC's "most successful, accomplished, and charismatic" real estate interior architecture designers. In her early 20s, she even started her own firm. Now, she's taking her talents into people's homes thanks to HGTV.

Even though Taylor keeps her professional life at the forefront, there have been some rumors and thoughts about her love life. She keeps her relationships off social media, but fans are still wondering if she's married or in a relationship.

Is Taylor Spellman married?

Taylor isn't married just yet, but it looks like she will be in September of 2021. Neither Taylor nor her man have confirmed the news, but she may be engaged to someone named Jeff Kallal. According to a LinkedIn profile, he's a Fulfillment Director at CXE Distributors in the Hartford area.

The possibly soon-to-be-married couple has a wedding website with The Knot that says their big day is Sept. 25, 2021. The festivities will be held in Guilford, Conn., and guests are required to wear "outdoor chic" attire, although they don't specify what exactly that means. The guests are also encouraged to dress in a certain color scheme.

Plus, they've got a pretty expensive registry. In fact, there are two registries and a wishlist. The most expensive item of them all is a Le Creuset dutch oven for $370, on sale from $460. There are also a few single knives listed for over $100 and a pepper mill for $125.

Since Taylor keeps her social media almost all about her work and business, there's practically no indication of when she and Jeff met. But it would make sense to say that they met in Connecticut, considering they're both from there and are getting married there as well.