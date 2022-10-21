Things Get Raw in Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Internet Challenge — Here's How It Works

“'Midnights' is a collage of intensity, highs and lows, and ebbs and flows,” the Grammy-winning songstress explained on Twitter. “Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic, or lonely. Just like 'Midnights.' Which is out now.” The 13-track album is accompanied by seven surprise songs, which Taylor deemed "the 3 a.m. tracks."

Because Swifties take stanning to a whole new level, music streaming service Spotify was bombarded at the strike of midnight, causing "reported outages worldwide," per CNN.