April 29 Was Days Before Taylor Swift's Infamous Met Gala Getaway

Fans are already picking apart the lyrics of Taylor Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights."

In "High Infidelity," Taylor repeatedly references April 29 while never really revealing where she was that night.

"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th? / Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes? / You know there's many different ways that you can kill the one you love / The slowest way is never loving them enough," she sings.