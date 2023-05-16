89 Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Ideas to Make for the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift fans are making and trading beaded friendship bracelets with one another during the Eras tour. Here are some ideas to make your own.
Move over red scarfs because handmade friendship bracelets are the new must-have accessory for Taylor Swift fans. Across the country, Swifties are making and trading beaded friendship bracelets with other Swifties during the Eras tour.
The idea for this fun swap off stemmed from a lyric from one of Taylor's songs from the "Midnights" album. In "You're On Your Own Kid," Taylor sings, "Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it."
That said, it's time to make the friendship bracelets!
But before you start, you may be wondering: What does one put on one of these friendship bracelets?
While many typical friendship bracelets may have your name on it or share one-half of a joint message between you and your bestie, these Taylor Swift-specific bracelets usually contain a message or word that links back to Taylor's music. Need some ideas on what to put on your bracelet? We've got a list of Swiftie-approved song lyrics, titles, and just general references to Taylor to put on your bracelet.
Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Ideas
1. Taylor's Version
2. Junior Jewels
3. Karma is my BF
4. Champagne Problems
5. Meet Me at Midnight
6. It's Me. Hi
7. Mastermind
8. Lavender Haze
9. Feeling 22
10. Bad Blood
11. April 29
12. Miss Americana
13. Loving U was Red
14. Eras Tour
15. August
16. Lover
17. Getaway Car
18. Shake It Off
19. 13
20. Forever & Always
21. Tim McGraw
22. the 1
23. Invisible String
24. Anti-Hero
25. Bejeweled
26. Dear John
27. Our Song
28. Blank Space
29. You Need to Calm Down
30. Karma is a cat
31. Out of the Woods
32. Dr. Taylor Swift
33. Tea Time
34. Speak Now
35. Style
36. Sparks Fly
37. Enchanted
38. This Is Me Trying
39. Star-Crossed Lovers/ Starbucks Lovers
40. The Great War
41. 1989
42. All Too Well
43. Mr. Perfectly Fine
44. The Heartbreak Prince
45. Big Ol' City
46. 3 Months In The Grave
47. Delicate
48. 15
49. On Some New S--t
50. Casually Cruel
51. Cruel Summer
52. High Infidelity
53. Ready For It
54. B-tch Not a Baller
55. Mine
56. False God
57. London Boy
58. 16th Avenue
59. I Think He Knows
60. ME!
61. Afterglow
62. Cornelia St.
63. A Thousand Cuts
64. Down The Rabbithole
65. One Night Or A Wife
66. You Ok?
67. Safe & Sound
68. Vigilante Shit
69. Dressing 4 Revenge
70. Easter Eggs
71. Purple Pink Skies
72. Mad Woman
73. I Think He Knows
74. Big Reputation
75. Gorgeous
76. King Of My Heart
77. Nothing In My Brain
78. Players Gonna Play
79. Shake It Off
80. Stay Stay Stay
81. Drop Everything Now
82. The Story Of Us
83. Marry Me Juliet
84. Stay Beautiful
85. Olivia Benson
86. Isn't It
87. Girl at Home
88. Tears Ricochet
89. F--k The Patriarchy