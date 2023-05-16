Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music
opening night eras tour taylor swift
Source: getty images

89 Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Ideas to Make for the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans are making and trading beaded friendship bracelets with one another during the Eras tour. Here are some ideas to make your own.

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

May 16 2023, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Move over red scarfs because handmade friendship bracelets are the new must-have accessory for Taylor Swift fans. Across the country, Swifties are making and trading beaded friendship bracelets with other Swifties during the Eras tour.

Article continues below advertisement

The idea for this fun swap off stemmed from a lyric from one of Taylor's songs from the "Midnights" album. In "You're On Your Own Kid," Taylor sings, "Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it."

That said, it's time to make the friendship bracelets!

But before you start, you may be wondering: What does one put on one of these friendship bracelets?

While many typical friendship bracelets may have your name on it or share one-half of a joint message between you and your bestie, these Taylor Swift-specific bracelets usually contain a message or word that links back to Taylor's music. Need some ideas on what to put on your bracelet? We've got a list of Swiftie-approved song lyrics, titles, and just general references to Taylor to put on your bracelet.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift
Source: Getty images

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Ideas

1. Taylor's Version

2. Junior Jewels

3. Karma is my BF

4. Champagne Problems

5. Meet Me at Midnight

6. It's Me. Hi

7. Mastermind

8. Lavender Haze

9. Feeling 22

10. Bad Blood

11. April 29

12. Miss Americana

13. Loving U was Red

14. Eras Tour

15. August

16. Lover

17. Getaway Car

18. Shake It Off

Article continues below advertisement

19. 13

20. Forever & Always

21. Tim McGraw

22. the 1

23. Invisible String

24. Anti-Hero

25. Bejeweled

26. Dear John

27. Our Song

28. Blank Space

Article continues below advertisement

29. You Need to Calm Down

30. Karma is a cat

31. Out of the Woods

32. Dr. Taylor Swift

33. Tea Time

34. Speak Now

35. Style

36. Sparks Fly

Article continues below advertisement

37. Enchanted

38. This Is Me Trying

39. Star-Crossed Lovers/ Starbucks Lovers

40. The Great War

41. 1989

42. All Too Well

43. Mr. Perfectly Fine

44. The Heartbreak Prince

45. Big Ol' City

46. 3 Months In The Grave

47. Delicate

48. 15

49. On Some New S--t

50. Casually Cruel

51. Cruel Summer

52. High Infidelity

53. Ready For It

54. B-tch Not a Baller

55. Mine

56. False God

57. London Boy

58. 16th Avenue

59. I Think He Knows

60. ME!

61. Afterglow

62. Cornelia St.

63. A Thousand Cuts

64. Down The Rabbithole

65. One Night Or A Wife

Article continues below advertisement

66. You Ok?

67. Safe & Sound

68. Vigilante Shit

69. Dressing 4 Revenge

70. Easter Eggs

71. Purple Pink Skies

72. Mad Woman

73. I Think He Knows

74. Big Reputation

75. Gorgeous

76. King Of My Heart

Article continues below advertisement

77. Nothing In My Brain

78. Players Gonna Play

79. Shake It Off

80. Stay Stay Stay

81. Drop Everything Now

82. The Story Of Us

83. Marry Me Juliet

84. Stay Beautiful

85. Olivia Benson

86. Isn't It

87. Girl at Home

88. Tears Ricochet

89. F--k The Patriarchy

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Where Ever Beyoncé Goes, Her Security Guard, Julius de Boer, Is There to Protect Her

'Ronan' by Taylor Swift Is a Beautiful Tribute to a Tragic Story — Inside the Song's Meaning

Is Britney Spears' Tell-All Book Ever Coming Out? Here's What We Know

Latest Music News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.