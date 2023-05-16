Home > Entertainment > Music Source: getty images 89 Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Ideas to Make for the Eras Tour Taylor Swift fans are making and trading beaded friendship bracelets with one another during the Eras tour. Here are some ideas to make your own. By Kelly Corbett May 16 2023, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Move over red scarfs because handmade friendship bracelets are the new must-have accessory for Taylor Swift fans. Across the country, Swifties are making and trading beaded friendship bracelets with other Swifties during the Eras tour.

The idea for this fun swap off stemmed from a lyric from one of Taylor's songs from the "Midnights" album. In "You're On Your Own Kid," Taylor sings, "Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it." That said, it's time to make the friendship bracelets!

But before you start, you may be wondering: What does one put on one of these friendship bracelets? While many typical friendship bracelets may have your name on it or share one-half of a joint message between you and your bestie, these Taylor Swift-specific bracelets usually contain a message or word that links back to Taylor's music. Need some ideas on what to put on your bracelet? We've got a list of Swiftie-approved song lyrics, titles, and just general references to Taylor to put on your bracelet.

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Ideas

1. Taylor's Version 2. Junior Jewels 3. Karma is my BF 4. Champagne Problems 5. Meet Me at Midnight 6. It's Me. Hi 7. Mastermind 8. Lavender Haze 9. Feeling 22 10. Bad Blood 11. April 29 12. Miss Americana 13. Loving U was Red 14. Eras Tour 15. August 16. Lover 17. Getaway Car 18. Shake It Off

19. 13 20. Forever & Always 21. Tim McGraw 22. the 1 23. Invisible String 24. Anti-Hero 25. Bejeweled 26. Dear John 27. Our Song 28. Blank Space

29. You Need to Calm Down 30. Karma is a cat 31. Out of the Woods 32. Dr. Taylor Swift 33. Tea Time 34. Speak Now 35. Style 36. Sparks Fly

37. Enchanted 38. This Is Me Trying 39. Star-Crossed Lovers/ Starbucks Lovers 40. The Great War 41. 1989 42. All Too Well 43. Mr. Perfectly Fine 44. The Heartbreak Prince 45. Big Ol' City 46. 3 Months In The Grave 47. Delicate 48. 15

49. On Some New S--t 50. Casually Cruel 51. Cruel Summer 52. High Infidelity 53. Ready For It 54. B-tch Not a Baller 55. Mine 56. False God 57. London Boy 58. 16th Avenue 59. I Think He Knows 60. ME! 61. Afterglow 62. Cornelia St. 63. A Thousand Cuts 64. Down The Rabbithole 65. One Night Or A Wife

66. You Ok? 67. Safe & Sound 68. Vigilante Shit 69. Dressing 4 Revenge 70. Easter Eggs 71. Purple Pink Skies 72. Mad Woman 73. I Think He Knows 74. Big Reputation 75. Gorgeous 76. King Of My Heart

