Swifties Review Bomb C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Mom's Business, And People Are Stepping In There's a review war between Swifties and the public on C.J.'s mom's business pages. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 11 2025, 4:47 p.m. ET

If there’s one fan base you don’t want to upset, it’s the Swifties, so we’ll tread lightly as we deliver the latest on them and how they’ve come to their queen, Taylor Swift’s, defense. By now, we all know the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl, winning 40-22, a victory that felt inevitable by the second quarter. Sad to say, but the Chiefs got spanked. Naturally, the game left people feeling all kinds of way, excited, disappointed, and, for some, cocky.

That includes Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, because, well, his team won the freaking Super Bowl. Apparently, though, his cockiness may have gotten the best of him when he stood in front of Travis Kelce — Taylor’s boyfriend — after the big win and threw a jab that Swifties did not appreciate. And because they don’t play when it comes to Taylor, they've taken it upon themselves to get revenge on C.J. — and his mom — by review-bombing her Florida-based restaurant. Here are all the deets.

Swifties review-bomb C.J. Gardner-Johnson's mom's business after his jab at Travis Kelce and Taylor.

After the Eagles's 2025 Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs, C.J. Gardner-Johnson shared a photo on his Instagram Story of himself standing in front of Travis Kelce with the text overlay, "Should’ve stayed w that thick s****." Since Travis dated Kayla Nicole before getting romantic with Taylor in 2023, many assume C.J. was referring to her.

C. J. Gardner-Johnson is wildin with this post pic.twitter.com/nuCGF2m95d — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 10, 2025

Swifties didn’t go after C.J. directly — they went for the gut: the review section of his mom’s Rockledge, Fla., restaurant, King’s Grill. Frustrated fans flooded the page with negative reviews, targeting the business instead of C.J. himself.

Things escalated so much that Yelp had to step in, pausing all comments and adding a notice at the top of the restaurant’s page: "This business is being monitored by Yelp's Support team for content related to media reports."

Social media users are coming to C.J. Gardner-Johnson's mom's defense after bad reviews.

While Swifties are undeniably powerful when they band together, many felt that leaving fake negative reviews — potentially harming C.J.'s mom's business — was a low blow. Even some Chiefs fans disappointed by the Super Bowl outcome couldn’t stand by it. On King’s Grill’s Facebook page, an influx of positive reviews poured in on Feb. 11, 2025, as people attempted to drown out the alleged Swiftie-driven negativity.