This Ted Cruz Fly Video Has People Calling Him "Toad Cruz"

We're naturally going to want to believe bad things about people we don't like. The guy who cut you off in traffic? Probably hates small animals. The woman who ate her entire meal at the restaurant and still tries to get it for free after complaining? Likes the Point Break remake better than the original.

A politician who made horrible claims about a rival while vying for a higher position in government and suddenly kisses their behind once elected, like Ted Cruz (and others)? Yeah, he must've eaten a fly on TV.