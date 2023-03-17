Celebrate Season 3 of Apple TV Plus's Hit Series With Build-a-Bear's 'Ted Lasso' Collection

There's no better way to celebrate the release of Ted Lasso's third installment than to snuggle up to a fuzzy bear version of Coach Lasso himself. Boasting 40 Emmy nominations and 11 wins, Ted Lasso follows the titular well-intentioned American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) as he attempts to transform a struggling British Premier League soccer team. Despite not knowing anything about the rules of the game, the quirky coach leads with compassion and optimism, eventually winning over A.F.C. Richmond's self-important players.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of the third and supposedly final season — which hit Apple TV Plus on March 15, 2023 — Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence's beloved show introduced a series of toys and games, including Ted Lasso-themed Monopoly, UNO, a McFarlane Toys figurine, a Funko Pop! puzzle, and a Build-a-Bear collection. The latter collaboration — it being the cuddliest of the bunch — launched on Jan. 31, 2023, as an online exclusive.

Source: Apple TV Plus

Article continues below advertisement

Build-a-Bear's 'Ted Lasso' collection features "garbage water" tea and an adorable "Biscuits with the Boss" box.

While the collection features the company's Barkleigh the pup ($55.00) and Happy Hugs Teddy ($48.00) decked out in A.F.C. Richmond soccer gear, its mustached Ted Lasso bear ($49.00-$63.50) is the star of the show. The stuffed bear even has the Ted Lasso logo and the A.F.C. Richmond crest imprinted on its paw pads!

"If you believe in A.F.C. Richmond just as much as Ted Lasso does, then this sporty bear is the one for you. This one-of-a-kind bear resembles the ever-optimistic soccer coach dressed in his team gear with gold sunglasses and white shoes," Build-A-Bear's official Ted Lasso bear product description reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Encouraging consumers to "BEAR-lieve in believe," Build-a-Bear's Ted Lasso range offers an array of themed accessories. From a Union Jack mug of "hot brown water" ($6.50) to an A.F.C. Richmond striped scarf ($7.50) to a pink "Biscuits with the Boss" box ($6.50), fans can dress their plush toys in cutesy merch plucked straight from the award-winning show.