‘Ted Lasso’ Is Finally Returning to Apple TV After 3 Years — Details on S4’s Release Date The season will include a new storyline and new faces. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 29 2026, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Apple TV

When Ted Lasso kicked off on Apple TV+ in 2020, no one expected a show about an American football coach teaching English soccer to turn into appointment viewing — but here we are. Starring Jason Sudeikis as the relentlessly upbeat (and aggressively mustachioed) Ted, the series follows a small-town Kansas coach who crosses the pond to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling Premier League team, despite having absolutely no clue how soccer works.

Article continues below advertisement

By the time Ted Lasso wrapped up Season 3 in 2023, it felt like a proper goodbye. Cast members hinted that the story ended exactly as planned, while fans were left clinging to hope (and their "BELIEVE" signs). Add in lengthy contract negotiations, creative debates about where the story could go next, and the 2023 Hollywood strikes, and you have an uncertain mess. Fortunately, Apple TV+ has officially confirmed Ted Lasso is coming back for another round. Now, viewers are desperate to know when they’ll be returning to AFC Richmond.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Ted Lasso Season 4 release date and what's ahead for the new season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Apple TV

When is 'Ted Lasso's' Season 4 release date?

Season 4 of Ted Lasso is expected to air globally on Apple TV in summer 2026. According to Deadline, an official date for its summer release hasn't been set yet. There's also no way to tell when the show will come out based on its history, as Season 3 premiered in March 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Production for the season started in London in July 2025 and, in January 2026, Deadline obtained four first-look photos from the season. The season shows Ted in Jason's hometown, Kansas City. The photos show him instructing one of the new assistant coaches played by Tanya Reynolds. Other photos show him handing Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) a box of his famous homemade biscuits, plus the introduction of new characters.

Source: Apple TV

Article continues below advertisement

Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso' will include multiple new characters and a casting swap.

While Season 4 of Ted Lasso took a while to get to us, fans will get to see some familiar and new faces when the new season drops. So far, Hannah, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift returned to film the new season. However, there will be several new people to meet, including Tanya Reynolds, who plays a new assistant coach, as well as Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern, who play recurring characters.

Source: Apple TV