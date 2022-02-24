The 'Teen Mom' Deaths of Valerie Fairman and Jordan Cashmyer Are Heartbreaking

Jordan Cashmyer was part of the 16 & Pregnant cast lineup before passing away at the age of 26 in 2022. According to Page Six, her mother announced the heartbreaking news on Facebook, saying, “My oldest beloved daughter Jordan has passed away. She was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."

Jordan's cause of death was a mystery for a short while but was later revealed. According to Fox, she passed away from an overdose of fentanyl and cocaine.