Where Is 'From Scratch' Creator Tembi Locke Now? Her Story Is Far From Over

Though the two become infatuated with each other, their blossoming love story is cut short when Lino receives a tragic cancer diagnosis.

From Scratch is based on actress Tembi Locke's 2019 New York Times bestselling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. After 17 years of marriage, Tembi was forced to say goodbye to her terminally ill husband, whose real name was Rosario “Saro” Gullo, in 2012. What is she up to now?