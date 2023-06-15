Home > Television > Reality TV > Temptation Island 'Temptation Island' Season 5 Features a New Twist That Could Bring More Drama Than Ever What is the "temptation light" on 'Temptation Island'? Season 5 introduces a new twist to shake things up for the couples and singles. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 14 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: USA

As if there wasn't already enough drama on Temptation Island, Season 5's twist, the "temptation light," brings a whole new element to the experience for the four couples. Early in the season, the couples are split up, as the men remain at the guys' villa with a handful of single women and the ladies stay at their own villa with single men.

The temptation is there, as with the other seasons. However, this time around, there's even more pressure with the temptation light. Host Mark L. Walberg briefly mentions it in the Season 5 premiere and now, fans are curious about what it means for the struggling couples and the singles they may or may not hook up with.

What is the "temptation light" on 'Temptation Island'?

In the Season 5 premiere, Mark tells the couples that the temptation island is outfitted in both the mens' and womens' villas. Whenever one of the cast members in a couple gets physical with a single, the light will go on in the other villa to let the other group know that someone is, essentially, being unfaithful.

This puts a wild spin on things, as the temptation light has the potential to make some of the cast members overthink and worry about what their partner is doing in their absence. So if there happens to be a week when one of the guys sees bonfire footage of their girlfriend getting close to one of the singles, for example, he might assume that when the temptation light pops on after that, that's it's her going even further with said single.

You won't want to miss this first in #TemptationIsland history... 😱 The party starts Wednesday at 9/8c on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/TenMBVTLmj — Temptation Island & The Big D (@TemptationTV) June 9, 2023

And that's just one example of how the temptation light twist could shake things up on Temptation Island. Like we said, though, things are already tense enough and the stakes are already high. Now, the temptation light is here to worry everyone even more.

Do 'Temptation Island' couples hook up with other people?

The point of Temptation Island isn't necessarily for the cast members in relationships to part ways at the start of the experiment and hook up with as many singles as they can. Instead, the show is about the couples, who are typically at a crossroads in any given season, to test their relationship and see if they're meant to be.

