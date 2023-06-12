Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Get to Know the Cast of Netflix's 'Tex Mex Motors' Through Their Instagrams 'Tex Mex Motors' hit Netflix on June 9, 2023, and if you want to get to know the cast better, check out their Instagram accounts below! By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 12 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's time to put the Fast & Furious franchise aside because there's a new show in town! Netflix's reality show Tex Mex Motors sees a group of six experts set up a business and aim to bring in $250,000 in just four months.

The crew finds classic cars in Mexico and brings them to El Paso, Texas — the plan? Modify and restore them so they can sell for a decent profit in the United States. If you're dying to know more about the cast of Tex Mex Motors, stick around because we have everything you need to know, including their Instagram accounts!

Jenicio Adame

Source: Netflix Jenicio Adame in 'Tex Mex Motors'

Jenicio is an El Paso local who, according to the reality show, is a "rookie" still learning the ropes of the business. Mike describes him as "all heart and determination." Jenicio and his father, Gilbert, own Car Crafters in El Paso, specializing in collision repair and detailing. Follow him on Instagram @carcrafters915

Mike Coy

Source: Netflix Mike Coy in 'Tex Mex Motors'

Mike is the shop boss who assembled the team in the reality show. He's an expert painter, so it makes perfect sense that he's behind all of the vehicle's striking designs and vibrant colors. Now, this isn't Mike's first venture into reality TV — he was previously a painter on the Discovery show Fast N' Loud. Follow him on Instagram @mikecoy1

Jaime Hjelm

Source: Netflix Jaime Hjelm in 'Tex Mex Motors'

The shop's engine and electrical specialist is none other than Jaime Hjelm! She hails from Illinois and currently runs a female-owned shop, Wicked Wrench Co., in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago. With over 20 years of experience, we would surely trust Jaime with our car (and life). Follow her on Instagram @jaime_hjelm

Rob "Rabbit" Pitts

Source: Netflix Rob "Rabbit" Pitts (middle) in 'Tex Mex Motors'

Next up is Rob Pitts, aka "Rabbit," a deep-voiced Texan who is Tex Mex Motors' sales guru. In the show, Rabbit reveals that one of his "favorite things to do is talking people into buying something that they don't need." Iconic! Follow him on Instagram @rob_pitts

Scooter Wreyton

Source: Netflix Scooter Wreyton (left) in 'Tex Mex Motors'

Scooter works closely with Rabbit, as he's a first-rate car scout with tons of contacts. In the series, he's responsible for bringing cars over the Mexican border and back to the Tex Mex Motors garage in El Paso. Like his castmates, Scooter frequently shares photos of cars — but he's also a gym buff, posting workout clips on his Instagram page. Follow him on Instagram @wreyton

Wesley Zachary

Source: Netflix Wesley Zachary in 'Tex Mex Motors'