Texas Instacart driver picks up 24-pack of Coors Light. Then she spends an hour dumping it all out on the side of the road: ‘I would’ve just taken the L’ "Who ... thought this was a good idea?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 13 2026, 9:19 p.m. ET Source: Agustin | Adobe StockTikTok | @lallornataughtme Texas Instacart driver picks up 24-pack of Coors Light. Then she spends an hour dumping it all out on the side of the road

An Instacart shopper shared the time-consuming process she was asked to follow when she couldn't fulfill the delivery of a 24-pack of Coors Light. Pero Ya (@lallornataughtme) published a TikTok video highlighting how she was instructed to pour them all out and send proof to the app. But is this official protocol?

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"When you're already overstimulated and Instacart makes you dump out a 24pk you couldn't deliver," Ya writes in a text overlay on her video. She records herself cracking open the brews and pouring them out on the ground as she sits in the driver's seat.

As her video progresses, she shows off the collection of empty cans. Following this, the video cuts to a screenshot of her conversation with Instacart support, which specifically instructed that she do just this. "Please safely empty the beer from the containers without breaking or damaging the bottles or cans," the first text reads.

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What A Waste Of Coors Light

The Instacart rep continued, "Once the beer has been emptied, take a clear photo of the empty containers and send it here in the chat." Ya does just that, and an image of the emptied-out cans appeared in her conversation thread with the grocery delivery company.

"Still there? I'll keep this chat open a few more minutes. Just reply if you need anything!" the rep writes, which is met with a different photo from Ya of the emptied-out Coors Light cans. After fulfilling the drink-spilling requirements from Instacart, Ya was then informed she would be compensated for abiding by the return protocols.

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However, she wasn't exactly happy with the amount of money offered to her for her work. In the conversation, the rep writes, "I added a $15 bump to your account. You can see this in your Shopper app under Shopper bumps."

Ya didn't think that the money they gave her was adequate for the amount of time it took to empty out all of the drinks. "Can you add any more? This took soooo long over an hour," she told them, before adding, "just for the return."

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But the response she received indicated that she wouldn't be receiving any additional compensation for the return. "I understand that the return process took over an hour, and I appreciate the time and effort you spent completing it. The $15 return bump is the available compensation for this return, and I'm unable to add an additional bump for the same return. You can view the $15 bump in your Shopper app under Shopper Bumps," the notice read.

The final picture Ya shared with the Instacart employee shows that she disposed of the cans by putting them in the Coors Light box and tossed them inside of a garbage can.

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Instacart's Alcohol Return Policy

The application has written about alcohol compliance when it comes to delivering booze utilizing its services. Drivers must factor in the time of day when alcohol is requested and be prepared to take photos of any ID cards to hand off the booze to whoever ordered it.

If a customer cannot present ID, then the Instacart delivery driver must return the booze to the store. If the person who placed the order doesn't respond to the Instacart driver's requests for ID or doesn't appear to pick up the order, it cannot be simply left at their doorstep. In these instances, the Instacart shopper must bring that booze back to the store it was purchased from.

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However, there are places in the United States where alcohol, unless it's been contaminated, spoiled, or defective, cannot be returned. California, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Utah, and Michigan have stringent return policies.

Then there are states that don't outright ban returns of alcohol, but stores also aren't legally required to accept these returns. Texas is one of these states, and according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), once alcohol is sold, it becomes the sole property of the person who bought it.

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Seeing as the creator is a resident of the Lone Star State, this is probably the predicament that she got herself in. And it seems like this is why she was asked to spill the contents of all those Coors cans out on the road.

Commenters Couldn't Understand The Logic

Some folks recommended that the TikToker simply generate an AI image showing the box of opened Coors Light cans to make it look like she had them all poured out. Whereas another worried about the legal trouble she could find herself in if she was driving around with a box of open containers in her vehicle.

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