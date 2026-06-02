'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes Claims Ex Thais Ramone Struck Him — Here's What We Know Patrick is seeking sole legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Aleesi. By Ivy Griffith Published June 2 2026, 5:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @thaisramoniee

Watching a marriage fall apart is one of the most difficult things that a couple can go through together. Because the one person you're used to relying on can suddenly become your adversary. And when you're semi-public figures like 90 Day Fiancé stars Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone, it can become far more complicated to uncouple in front of the world.

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But in June 2026, Patrick claimed that things between him and Thais went from bad to worse as they hit a major roadblock in their relationship, resulting in Thais being placed under arrest. Here's what we know about the incident that put her behind bars and whether or not they're still together.

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Was '90 Day Fiancé' star Thais placed under arrest?

On May 22, 2026, TMZ says that Patrick called the police and reported that there was a domestic incident with Thais. When they arrived, Patrick says Thais slapped him in the face.

Just two days prior, he had served her with divorce papers, seeking sole legal custody of their daughter, 3-year-old Aleesi. The outlet reports, "Patrick claimed Thais became upset when he was in the home, and an argument erupted. He told cops Thais got physical during the argument, 'Thais slapped him on the left side of his face with an open right hand.' The officer said Patrick had marks on his face consistent with his story ... and Patrick had the slap on video."

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She was arrested for domestic battery, but claimed she acted in self defense and called Patrick "controlling." Ultimately, the local D.A. declined to pursue charges.

Thais's rep told the outlet, "Situations involving relationships and family dynamics are rarely black and white, and she has no interest in escalating negativity publicly. Anyone who truly knows Thais knows she is a devoted mother, deeply family-oriented, and someone who has always led with heart."

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Are Patrick and Thais from '90 Day Fiancé' still together?

So, did Patrick and Thais patch things up and get back together after the domestic incident? Considering the fact that the alleged assault occurred at the end of May, it seems unlikely that they're still together.

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Since they share a child, they will always be involved with one another to some degree, but their days of posting happy Disney World vacations may be a thing of the past. Thais's Instagram used to be filled with family photos, but that seemed to change some time after December 2025, although the exact timeline remains unclear. Since then, she's posted photos of herself with their child, but Patrick no longer features prominently in her posts.

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In May 2022, TMZ reported that Patrick was seeking sole legal custody of their daughter in a divorce. The outlet notes, "Patrick makes twice as much as Thais – he says he makes $10K a month and she pulls in $5K — so he’s not asking for child or spousal support. He is, however, eyeing their Honda Ridgeline, the $8K Fidelity 401K, and their Tempur-Pedic mattress."