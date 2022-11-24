6 Thanksgiving Movies for Kids and the Whole Family After You Feast

Thanksgiving isn’t the same without family members sparring over politics, cranberry sauce, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. What we love about A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is that it’s only 25-minutes long, so it’s the perfect after-dinner flick for small kiddos to screen before they go to bed. Meanwhile, the nostalgia factor makes the film a score for tired parents who spent all day cooking, and just want to settle down on the couch to snuggle (glass of wine optional).