Meet the Most Unlikely Contestants on 'The Bachelorette' — Two Rats (Literally)

Not everyone joins the cast of The Bachelorette for the right reasons — but the long-running reality show has some surprising new cast members this season.

During the premiere episode for Jenn Tran's season, viewers saw two rats scurrying in the background. They were spotted while Jenn was listening to Sam N.'s "love virgin" introduction, and there's so much to unpack from a 15-second clip of the show.

Source: ABC Jenn Tran and Sam N. on 'The Bachelorette'

Social media users were quick to spot the scurrying rats on-screen.

In a short video shared on X, one user shared this moment in a post that has since garnered more than 3 million views.

"Sorry but do two rats run across the background[?]" X user @OnlineAlison posted. In the clip, Sam N. is telling Jenn how he's a "love virgin," and as the camera pans out to capture her reaction to the already-odd confession, two rats seem to bolt across the frame, seeking shelter underneath some of the furniture staging the place.

Sorry but do two rats run across the background pic.twitter.com/n0hNvvjlTG — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) July 11, 2024

Neither Sam N. nor Jenn seemed to notice the intrusion — but who says the rats aren't there looking for love themselves? "Noticed the rats run by immediately and my husband said it was 'foreshadowing' lmao," user @JamieTheMiller commented in a quote-tweet.

Though both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are traditionally filmed at the famed Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, Calif., Jenn's season is switching things up by filming in an entirely new location. Her season's introductions are taking place at Hummingbird Nest Ranch, a private venue near the Santa Susana Mountains in California.