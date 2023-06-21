Home > Television > Reality TV Desire, Drama, and Divorce: Meet the Colorful Cast of Ex-Couples on USA's 'The Big D' USA Network's reality TV dating series 'The Big D' introduces viewers to twelve hot divorcees hoping to find love in paradise. Meet the cast! By Pretty Honore Jun. 21 2023, Published 3:27 p.m. ET Source: USA Networks

Popular series like Love Is Blind and Temptation Island have given reality TV shows a major facelift. That said, USA Network’s The Big D takes singles on a journey unlike one we’ve ever seen. Hosted by husband and wife duo — JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, two ex-Bachelorette stars who know a thing or two about navigating the treacherous waters of love on TV — Season 1 of The Big D debuted in June of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The Season 1 premiere introduced viewers to six divorced couples hoping to find love in paradise. The catch? They’ll be dating in the presence of their ex-spouses. While some singles signed up for the show to heal and move on, others want to rekindle an old flame. Among the line-up of divorcees to join the cast are Gillian and David, Alexis and Devon, Dede and Thakur, and Ally and Mims. Here’s what we know about them …

Dede and Thakur

Source: USA Networks

Early on, Thakur made it clear that signing up for the show was not his idea. While Dede is eager to date other people, Thakur only has eyes for Dede. He admits that he wants to fight for his marriage — even if that means fighting every man in the house! Click to follow Dede and Thakur on Instagram!

Article continues below advertisement

Ariel and Blair

Source: USA Networks

Sparks didn’t fly in Ariel and Blair’s relationship initially, but Blair’s sense of humor and hot bod eventually won his dream girl over. After only a couple of months of dating, the two decided to get married.

Article continues below advertisement

They return to Costa Rica, where they had their honeymoon, in Season 1 of The Big D with different desired outcomes. Although Ariel regrets their breakup, the same can’t be said for Blair. Click to follow Ariel and Blair on Instagram!

Article continues below advertisement

Gillian and David

Gillian and David’s years-long relationship started in high school. Later, the two tied the knot. Sadly, they didn’t live happily ever after. Although the early years of their marriage were “wonderful,” according to David, when the pandemic hit, things took a turn for the worst.

Article continues below advertisement

Suffocated and overwhelmed by their relationship, David took off. Now, he’s hoping to make things right in Costa Rica. But it won’t be easy to sweep the self-described Disney princess off her feet this time around. Click to follow Gillian and David on Instagram!

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis and Devon

Source: USA Networks

While Alexis and Devon seem to be the only exes who stand a chance at actually getting back together, we’re not so sure they should. Before they split, their relationship was toxic AF.

Article continues below advertisement

Along with breaking dishes, the couple admitted to having some pretty intense arguments. And from the looks of the trailer, their relationship isn’t over just yet … Follow Alexis and Devon on Instagram!

Article continues below advertisement

Casey and Brooks

Source: USA Networks

If “over it” was a person, it would be Casey from The Big D. Her ex-husband — Brooks — has made attempts to salvage his marriage. However, Casey is adamant that she has a taste for something new. Given the circumstances, we vote this couple least likely to make it off the show and remarry. Follow Casey and Brooks on Instagram!

Article continues below advertisement

Ally and Mims

Source: USA Networks

Last but not least, there’s Ally and Mims. It’s hard to see how these two were ever married, let alone sat in a room together. The two were married for six years before they decided to call it quits. The two weren’t exactly in love when they got married. They were, however, expecting a child.

Article continues below advertisement