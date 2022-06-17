Jordan Rodgers and Jo Fletcher's Reality Dating Show 'The Big D' Canceled Just Before the Premiere

It's another bad break for Jordan Fletcher and JoJo Rodgers when it comes to their own TV shows. The duo hosted renovation series Cash Pad for CNBC, but that only lasted one season. While it was never officially canceled, it's been almost three years since it aired and JoJo told Heavy in 2021 that "nothing's in the works."

They went on to host Battle of the Fittest Couples for Paramount Network, but that also only lasted one season. That's still more than The Big D, which will have zero seasons.

As of this writing, neither JoJo nor Jordan have commented on the cancellation.