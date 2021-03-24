Season 2 of Netflix's 'The Circle' Will Premiere in April 2021

Season 2 of Netflix's 'The Circle' Will Premiere in April 2021By Gabrielle Bernardini
Mar. 24 2021, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Get ready for more lies, twists, and drama. The Netflix reality series The Circle combines elements of Survivor and Catfish with contestants living together in one house but completely isolated from one another. The players are not able to meet or interact until they are eliminated from the competition and instead must rely on their social media profiles to connect.
However, the contestants can be as truthful or deceitful as they choose to be, and can use fake pictures, bios, and other information on their social media pages. In the end, one person will secure the title of "top influencer" and walk away with the $100,000 prize.
The reality series captivated Netflix viewers in 2020. Now, The Circle is back for yet another season.
What is the release date for Netflix's 'The Circle' Season 2?
According to Netflix: "Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?"
Fans can expect the first four episodes of Season 2 of The Circle to drop on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Then, four new episodes will air each week on Wednesdays leading up to the May 5 finale.
At this time, the cast of Season 2 of The Circle has not yet been announced.
Who won Season 1 of 'The Circle' on Netflix?
At the conclusion of Season 1 of The Circle, Joey Sasso was crowned the winner of the competition. The 25-year-old New York bartender used his own identity during the duration of the game.
Self-described as a "mama's boy and proud of it," Joey initially rubbed players the wrong way with his over-the-top personality and constant use of the phrase, "Yeah, buddy."
However, Joey's authenticity helped him secure the title of "top influencer" in the finale of The Circle. If you follow the Season 1 winner on Instagram you'll see that he's regularly posting pictures.
In January, Joey celebrated the one-year anniversary of The Circle.
He captioned the snap: "ONE YEAR AGO TODAY The Circle premiered on Netflix, forever changing my life. What a wild ride it has been. Thank you to all of the fans of the show that have embraced me and the rest of the cast over the course of this last year.
"It really has been such an insane journey, but one I’m happy to have all of you with me on. I got nothing but love and great memories for this entire experience. Happy first birthday Circle."
Season 2 of The Circle will premiere on Netflix on April 14.