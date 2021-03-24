Season 2 of Netflix's 'The Circle' Will Premiere in April 2021

Get ready for more lies, twists, and drama. The Netflix reality series The Circle combines elements of Survivor and Catfish with contestants living together in one house but completely isolated from one another. The players are not able to meet or interact until they are eliminated from the competition and instead must rely on their social media profiles to connect.

However, the contestants can be as truthful or deceitful as they choose to be, and can use fake pictures, bios, and other information on their social media pages. In the end, one person will secure the title of "top influencer" and walk away with the $100,000 prize.

The reality series captivated Netflix viewers in 2020. Now, The Circle is back for yet another season.

