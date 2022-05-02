'The Cuphead Show' Will Return for Season 2 — When Can We Expect It to Arrive on Netflix?

Amidst a historic drop in subscribers in the past few weeks, Netflix has fired several key staff members of the streamer's animation department. The Wrap reports that multiple animated series that were in production have been axed as a result.

There's been no official statement on how this could affect The Cuphead Show, but fans of the streaming service's animation content are now concerned about the state of their favorite shows.

The first season of The Cuphead Show is streaming on Netflix.